NWLA airports to receive over $2.5M for improvements

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple airports in Northwest Louisiana will receive over $2.5 million in grants for improvements.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Friday that the City of Natchitoches will receive $1.14 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to reconstruct 1,200 feet of taxiway pavement at the Natchitoches Regional Airport.

Johnson said, “This award from the federal government is great for Natchitoches. These improvements made possible by the grant are necessary to ensure the safety of all passengers and employees of the airport.”

The FAA also awarded grants to airports in Caddo, DeSoto and Webster Parishes:

Caddo Parish – will receive $298,000 to modernize its airport’s taxiways and make necessary design standard improvements at the Vivian Airport

– will receive $298,000 to modernize its airport’s taxiways and make necessary design standard improvements at the Vivian Airport DeSoto Parish – will receive $550,000 to rehabilitate and maintain 12,700 sq. yards of pavement at the CE ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport

– will receive $550,000 to rehabilitate and maintain 12,700 sq. yards of pavement at the CE ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport Webster Parish – will receive $500,000 to construct a new 7,500 square foot, 6-unit hangar for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service at the Springhill Airport