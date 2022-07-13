SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in the area will be heading back to school soon, and school district officials in the area say they are monitoring COVID-19 infection rates to ensure a safe return to campus.

Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Red River, Sabine, and Webster Parish officials have all said they will return to school with the same protocols they had in place as the school year ended. Representatives from those districts say they will comply with any COVID mandates from the Louisiana Department of Health or the governor that may be implemented in the future.

Officials at Bossier Parish Schools say they are monitoring the uptick in COVID infections in the area. As of now, they have not made a decision to make any changes from the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Caddo school officials say they do not foresee re-instating masking and social distancing requirements that were previously practiced.

School start dates throughout northwest Louisiana:

