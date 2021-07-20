NWLA doctors: surge in COVID cases spreading among the young, straining hospital resources

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Northwest Louisiana say COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shreveport-Bossier are ticking up, and they’re seeing the virus the most in children and younger adults.

“We’ve seen more cases in children and I think we’re seeing that more across the state,” Willis-Knighton pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph Bocchini said Monday. “There have been outbreaks in children in summer camps, there have been outbreaks in kids in daycare centers because of the highly contagious variant, the delta variant, that’s now circulating. A number of children are being affected and unfortunately, it’s giving us a window into what we might expect during the school year.”

State health officials say the rapid-spreading delta variant has become the most prominent among coronavirus cases in Louisiana since it was first confirmed in the state four weeks ago and Ochsner LSU Health critical care specialist Dr. Jonathan Eaton says it is already straining health care resources in Northwest Louisiana.

“We’re at risk of having a health system overload just as we did early on in this pandemic.”

The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths statewide from COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day since early May. A total of 10,861 deaths in the state have been attributed to the coronavirus.