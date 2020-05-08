NWLA family shares struggle after weeks without a paycheck, unemployment benefits

SAREPTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus may have closed the doors on businesses, but it hasn’t slowed down bill collectors.

Weeks without a steady source of income has put many families like Lee Butler’s in a bind.

“I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time at home with the kids that I’ve enjoyed,” he said.

But, preparing a play pool for his young girls isn’t his typical day job. He’s worked at Integrico Composites for about a year, but on April 1, the millwright and several of his coworkers were furloughed due to COVID-19.

“I guess they said we weren’t essential enough,” said Butler.

Since then, Butler says he’s spent hours upon hours on hold with the Louisiana Workforce Commission and U.S. Bank to receive unemployment benefits.

“I felt like there was a button that they could push that would put you on hold forever and no one would ever answer,” he said.

Finally, just this week he got a hold of someone on the phone who confirmed his money is in the mail.

“It’s been rough,” he said. “If you’re accustomed to one lifestyle and having this much money coming in, and now you don’t have money.”

Butler’s going on five weeks without a paycheck.

“The bills haven’t stopped,” said Butler. “Just the money coming in. That’s all that stopped.”

He’s doing odd jobs to keep a bit of cash flowing, but it’s more of a trickle. He said they’re barely getting by.

The change is difficult for his kids to understand.

“They just think we’re supposed to have money because we’ve always had money,” he said. “And now we don’t.”

In the meantime, they’re all trying to stay positive and enjoy the time together as a family.

“Whenever I go back to work, they’re probably gonna miss Dad,” said Butler.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said callers should prepare for long wait times due to the volume of calls they receive.

Butler said he found help on social media through unemployment groups on Facebook.

“Someone out there’s trying to help,” he said. “You just gotta find them. And more than likely it’s not gonna be the number on the back of the bank card or it’s not gonna be the number to LA Works, it’s gonna be someone who knows how the system works.”

