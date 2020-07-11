NWLA Food Bank opens two new mobile children’s meal sites in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana announced Friday that they will be adding two new “to-go” style lunch meals for children 18-years-old or younger in Shreveport.

According to NWLA Food Bank, the children’s to-go lunch meals will be served via mobile on Monday, July 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Columbia Park and Noel Methodist Church.

Children age 18 and under may receive meals through SFSP. A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a State or local educational agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private non- profit school program (established for the mentally or physically disabled) is also eligible to receive meals.

Shreveport New Sites:

  • Food Bank Mobile Van
    Columbia Park Parking lot
    2900 Creswell Ave
    Shreveport, LA 71104
    Monday – Friday
    11:15 a.m. – noon
    July 13- August 7
  • Food Bank Mobile Van
    Parking Lot Noel Methodist Church
    Corner of Highland and Herndon Ave
    520 Herndon Ave
    Shreveport, LA 71101
    Monday- Friday
    12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m.
    July 13 – August 7

Existing Site:

  • Shreveport:
    Christ UMC
    1204 Crabapple Drive
    Shreveport LA, 71118
    Mon., Wed., Friday
    11 am- 1 pm, Ends August 7
  • Mansfield:
    Hope Church
    210 Monroe Street
    Mansfield, LA 71052
    Monday and Friday
    11 am- 1 pm, Closed July 13, ends July 31
  • Minden:
    Joe Leblanc
    814 Constable Street
    Minden LA, 71055
    Tuesday and Friday
    11 am-1 pm, Ends August 7
  • Bossier City:
    First Bossier
    2810 East Texas Avenue
    Bossier, LA 71111
    Tuesday and Thursday
    11 am- 1 pm, Ends June 2- July 31
  • Bellaire Baptist
    4330 Panther Drive
    Bossier, LA 71112
    Tuesday and Thursday
    11 am- 1 pm, June 2- July 31
  • N Point Church
    4204 Airline Drive
    Bossier, LA 71111
    11 am- 1 pm, Monday and Wednesday
    June 1- July 31
  • Stonewall Baptist
    807 Eatman Street
    Bossier, LA 71111
    11 am- 1 pm, Ends July 31

