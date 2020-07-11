NWLA Food Bank opens two new mobile children’s meal sites in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana announced Friday that they will be adding two new “to-go” style lunch meals for children 18-years-old or younger in Shreveport.
According to NWLA Food Bank, the children’s to-go lunch meals will be served via mobile on Monday, July 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Columbia Park and Noel Methodist Church.
Children age 18 and under may receive meals through SFSP. A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a State or local educational agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private non- profit school program (established for the mentally or physically disabled) is also eligible to receive meals.
Shreveport New Sites:
- Food Bank Mobile Van
Columbia Park Parking lot
2900 Creswell Ave
Shreveport, LA 71104
Monday – Friday
11:15 a.m. – noon
July 13- August 7
- Food Bank Mobile Van
Parking Lot Noel Methodist Church
Corner of Highland and Herndon Ave
520 Herndon Ave
Shreveport, LA 71101
Monday- Friday
12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m.
July 13 – August 7
Existing Site:
- Shreveport:
Christ UMC
1204 Crabapple Drive
Shreveport LA, 71118
Mon., Wed., Friday
11 am- 1 pm, Ends August 7
- Mansfield:
Hope Church
210 Monroe Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
Monday and Friday
11 am- 1 pm, Closed July 13, ends July 31
- Minden:
Joe Leblanc
814 Constable Street
Minden LA, 71055
Tuesday and Friday
11 am-1 pm, Ends August 7
- Bossier City:
First Bossier
2810 East Texas Avenue
Bossier, LA 71111
Tuesday and Thursday
11 am- 1 pm, Ends June 2- July 31
- Bellaire Baptist
4330 Panther Drive
Bossier, LA 71112
Tuesday and Thursday
11 am- 1 pm, June 2- July 31
- N Point Church
4204 Airline Drive
Bossier, LA 71111
11 am- 1 pm, Monday and Wednesday
June 1- July 31
- Stonewall Baptist
807 Eatman Street
Bossier, LA 71111
11 am- 1 pm, Ends July 31
