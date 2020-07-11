NWLA Food Bank opens two new mobile children’s meal sites in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana announced Friday that they will be adding two new “to-go” style lunch meals for children 18-years-old or younger in Shreveport.

According to NWLA Food Bank, the children’s to-go lunch meals will be served via mobile on Monday, July 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Columbia Park and Noel Methodist Church.

Children age 18 and under may receive meals through SFSP. A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a State or local educational agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private non- profit school program (established for the mentally or physically disabled) is also eligible to receive meals.

Shreveport New Sites:

Food Bank Mobile Van

Columbia Park Parking lot

2900 Creswell Ave

Shreveport, LA 71104

Monday – Friday

11:15 a.m. – noon

July 13- August 7

Food Bank Mobile Van

Parking Lot Noel Methodist Church

Corner of Highland and Herndon Ave

520 Herndon Ave

Shreveport, LA 71101

Monday- Friday

12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m.

July 13 – August 7



Existing Site:

Shreveport:

Christ UMC

1204 Crabapple Drive

Shreveport LA, 71118

Mon., Wed., Friday

11 am- 1 pm, Ends August 7

Mansfield:

Hope Church

210 Monroe Street

Mansfield, LA 71052

Monday and Friday

11 am- 1 pm, Closed July 13, ends July 31

Minden:

Joe Leblanc

814 Constable Street

Minden LA, 71055

Tuesday and Friday

11 am-1 pm, Ends August 7

Bossier City:

First Bossier

2810 East Texas Avenue

Bossier, LA 71111

Tuesday and Thursday

11 am- 1 pm, Ends June 2- July 31

Bellaire Baptist

4330 Panther Drive

Bossier, LA 71112

Tuesday and Thursday

11 am- 1 pm, June 2- July 31

N Point Church

4204 Airline Drive

Bossier, LA 71111

11 am- 1 pm, Monday and Wednesday

June 1- July 31

Stonewall Baptist

807 Eatman Street

Bossier, LA 71111

11 am- 1 pm, Ends July 31

