NWLA Food Bank receives 41,000 pounds of food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana received 41,000 pounds of non-perishable foods from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to a release by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

The Shreveport Public Affairs council with the church requested the food in August and were approved two shipments, one for Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission and another identical load to the Food Bank of NWLA.

“We received the call last week that the truck would be here today, but SB Rescue Mission was full and could not accept the large quantity in their warehouse,” stated Charris Glass, local Director of Public Affairs for the church. Martha Marak, the Executive Director for the Food Bank, accepted both loads with gratitude and was present today when the shipment arrived.

The 41,000 pounds of food delivered included black beans, green beans, instant potatoes, diced tomatoes, peaches, peanut butter, pancake mix, cake mix, flour, macaroni, spaghetti and hot cocoa. This totaled up to approximately $38,000 worth of food from Deseret Industries in Salt Lake City, but in a grocery store, this would be around $400,000 worth of food. This should provide a significant amount of aid going into the holiday season and winter months.

Martha Marak said, “I’m overwhelmed with the professionalism of Kevin (the truck driver) and the food processing by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is such a blessing because the summer food drive (post office collections) were half of what they normally are because of the rainy weather. This donation came at a time for Thanksgiving and Christmas needs.”

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves the following parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, and Desoto. The Pantry distributes food to other food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, community centers, senior centers, rehabilitation centers and disaster relief. There are several ways to serve and volunteer; these can be found at www.foodbanknla.org.

Krissta Kabalan, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regularly volunteers at the Joe Leblanc Food Pantry each month and was a vital part of securing this truckload of food to the Food Bank of NWLA. She was there to help with the unloading and encourages everyone in the community to help where needed.

She also manages the local justserve.org site and app that can be used to find several volunteer opportunities in a specific area.

The local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes to continue to help local organizations and better serve the community in the future.