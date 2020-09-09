NWLA health officials say COVID brought into schools, not spread inside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As students return to classrooms, public health officials say it’s not unexpected to see some COVID cases announced in your child’s school.

In northwest Louisiana, schools are working with the public health department when cases are confirmed or suspected, and all students believed to be in contact with those individuals are sent home to self-isolate.

So far, medical leaders said it’s rare for the illness to be spread among students at school. Instead, students are bringing the virus to school after catching it while socializing outside.

“Nobody’s trying to say don’t ever see your friends,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for the northwest louisiana office of public health. “It’s really important for kids to see their friends, but what we’re asking is parents, please, please be a leader and a role model to your children, so that we can keep these cases from expanding and growing.”

White said it’s important to maintain preventive measures, like wearing masks and social distancing, while interacting with friends and family to help stop the spread of the virus.

Information about the number of cases at each school will soon be reported on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website. Officials expect that to be operational this week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.