SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank is not only contending with a lower volume of food donations due to supply chain issues but a lack of volunteers now that help from the Louisiana National Guard is going away with the expiration of the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency orders.

“Now that things are opening up two years later, we’re finding out a lot of our volunteers have either moved on to other opportunities or don’t even know that we’re back to accepting volunteers,“ Executive Director Martha Marak said.

Guardsmen were deployed to help at food banks across the state under the order issued two years ago shortly after the pandemic began.

“Our great work of our national guard is going to be ending the end of March and so now we find ourselves really in a high need for volunteers.”

The lack of volunteers puts a strain on the food bank and the few left to help feed the approximately 75,000 in seven parishes served by the food bank each year.

“Volunteers saves us a lot of money that we can in turn use for our mission to acquire more food and have more resources available for the clients that need us. “

On top of those struggles, the supply chain has impacted the availability of food for donation.

“There’s still items that grocery stores continue to be out of. And right now, because the food bank relies on surplus food from these retailers our inventory has been low, and it continues to be low.”

Still, the food bank guarantees they will never turn anyone away. However, they may have to take a different approach to distribute food.

“So, whatever we have, we try and share equitably to all of our partners and that way all of our clients will get something.”

Every dollar donated equals $10 in food value.

Those interested in volunteering with the of Northwest Louisiana Food Bank can contact their Volunteer Coordinator at (318) 675-2400 ext 115 or adminassist@foodbanknla.org to schedule a day to volunteer.