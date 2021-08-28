NWLA Louisiana urban search and swift water rescue team heads south for Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Urban search and swift water rescue teams from Northwest Louisiana are headed to south Louisiana ahead of Ida, which is expected to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday as a powerful category 4 hurricane.
Louisiana Task Force 3 Urban Search and Rescue, made up of Swift Water Rescue Technicians from SFD, Bossier City Fire Department, and Caddo Fire District #4, left Shreveport for Port Allen, LA early Saturday morning, where they will be on standby as a rapid response team for water rescue in areas facing the greatest danger.
Ida is predicted to weaken after landfall, but the hurricane is likely to bring heavy rainfall that could cause life-threatening flash and urban flooding.
The Shreveport Fire Department says seven members from the Louisiana Task Force 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team were activated through Governor John Bel Edwards Office in light of Hurricane Ida.
