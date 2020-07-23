NWLA Salvation Army Family Store to reopen for ‘Christmas in July ‘ sale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The doors of the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana family store are reopening for a “Chrismas in July” sale.

According to the non-profit organization, The Salvation Army Family Store on 147 E. Stoner Ave. will reopen Friday, July 24 after the grand reopening date was canceled back in April.

The “Christmas in July” sale will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 24 and go through 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

During the store’s closure, The Salvation Army continued to accept donations from the community and now the store is at full capacity.

“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to The Salvation Army. Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve clients through our social services programs. Clothing vouchers are redeemed at our family store and items such as furniture are available for families we serve who are transitioning out of homelessness,” The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana Corps Officer Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis said in a statement Thursday.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for entry and there will be a limit on the number of people in the store at one time due to the 50% occupancy regulation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.