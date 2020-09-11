NWLA school districts announce plans for Phase 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple school districts in northwest Louisiana have announced their plans for Phase 3 opening.

Now, that Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana is officially transitioning into Phase 3, many school districts announced how they will be operating under the Phase 3 guidelines:

Bienville Parish Schools – Currently, all schools are under the hybrid model with students attending two days a week face to face and two days a week remotely. Based on this announcement, schools will now follow guidelines for Phase 3 of the BPSB Reopening Guide.

DeSoto Parish Schools – Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, students in grades 6th-12th who are currently on the A/B Hybrid schedule will transition to face to face learning Monday-Thursday, with Friday remaining virtual only.

Natchitoches Parish Schools – Now that we are in Phase 3, schools will soon be returning to traditional learning on campuses. Student class schedules will not change as of now. More specific information regarding new changes to NPSB’s 2020-2021 school year will be provided to the public at the beginning of next week.

Red River Parish Schools – Beginning Monday, Sept. 14 the school system to increase capacity to 75% on school buses, increase group capacity to 50 individuals, and will resume band practice and performance.

Sabine Parish Schools – Students will return to their regular class schedules starting on Thursday, Sept. 17. All students will attend classes five days a week, Monday-Friday. All 6th through 12th-grade students will begin full time, face-to-face schedule, just as Pre-K – 5th-grade students have already begun. All 6th-12th grade students will follow their A/B schedule through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Webster Parish Schools – Hybrid students (A/B) grades Pre-K through 12 will report to school Monday. Sept. 21.

