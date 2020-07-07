NWLA sees largest bump in new COVID-19 cases since April peak

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 224 in Shreveport/Bossier, which is equal to our highest point (May 10) since the pandemic began. (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins/Facebook)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday saw its biggest bump in new COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus first peaked in the state in April, and the number of hospitalizations in the region have returned to the peak levels reached in early May.

There were 235 total new cases reported from the nine NWLA parishes that make up Region 7 reported to the Louisiana Department Health on Tuesday. Not including a large bump in cases resulting from a backlog on May 21, it is the highest daily total new confirmed cases since 304 were reported on April 4.

The new cases in NWLA Tuesday include 95 additional cases in Caddo Parish and 69 more cases in Bossier Parish, which also reported thirty-sixth death. It also includes 21 new cases in Sabine, 19 more in De Soto Parish, 11 in Webster, 10 in Bienville, and five in Claiborne.

Natchitoches also added four new cases. Red River added one new case as well as a ninth death.

As of noon Tuesday, July 7, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,835 case(s) | 243 death(s) | 476 state tests | 64,332 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,099 case(s) | 36 death(s) | 48 state tests | 25,050 commercial tests

De Soto – 390 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 75 state tests | 5,273 commercial tests

Webster – 448 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 176 state tests | 7,708 commercial tests

Claiborne – 133 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,435 commercial tests

Bienville – 244 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 212 state tests | 3,132 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 334 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 328 state tests | 4,819 commercial tests

Sabine – 120 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 186 state tests | 3,005 commercial tests

Red River – 65 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 43 state tests | 1,023 commercial tests

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus in Region 7 reached 224 Tuesday, which is how many were hospitalized at peak on May 10. Rising hospitalizations here prompted Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to announce Monday he will be issuing an emergency order requiring customers to wear masks when entering businesses in the city.

According to the state department of health, Region 7 currently has 310 ICU beds in use and 102 available.

Statewide, the number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus also continues to rise, from 964 as of midday Monday to 1,025 on Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 109.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by a total of 1,936 Tuesday, with another 23 deaths reported.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 68,263 and 3,211 deaths.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 33,953 tests reported to the state health department, nearly triple the number of tests reported on Monday. Of those tests, 5.70 percent came back positive.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 87% of the cases reported to the state were community spread and 35% of the cases involve individuals aged 29 and under.

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Tuesday, June 30, that number stood at 43,026 and it had not been updated as of midday Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

