NWLA Veterans Honor Ceremony, parade canceled due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Veterans Honor Ceremony and Veterans Parade, initially scheduled for November 13-14, have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“Due to the current fluctuation and uncertainty of the Covid-19 Pandemic and variants changing, it is with deep regret that the Veterans Celebration Committee board decided to cancel the in person events of our scheduled Veterans Honor Ceremony,” according to Veterans Celebration Committee Chairman Ken Epperson.

The Honor Ceremony was scheduled to be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Nov 13. The Veterans Parade was set to follow on Nov. 14 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. While the in-person events will be canceled this year, Epperson says plans are in the works for a virtual Honor Ceremony via zoom. Those plans will be released once they are solidified.

The nomination deadlines for the Veterans Honor Ceremony and the Col. Steven dePyssler Award have also been extended to 5:00 p.m., Friday, Oct 15.

There will be a formal press conference at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to announce the Honorees and give final details for the Veterans Day 2021 plans on Oct 22 at 10:00 a.m.