NWLA woman, man die after rollover crash in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bienville Parish woman and a Natchitoches Parish man were killed following a rollover crash in East Texas.
The accident happened shortly after noon Sunday on US 79 near the Bethany community in Panola County.
According to DPS troopers, the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord, 65-year-old Linda Gregory, of Saline, was traveling northbound when she changed lanes to the right and failed to negotiate the curve. The car then entered a ditch and struck a concrete culvert before rolling several times.
Gregory and her passenger, 69-year-old Kenneth Self, of Chestnut, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.