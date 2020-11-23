NWLA woman, man die after rollover crash in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bienville Parish woman and a Natchitoches Parish man were killed following a rollover crash in East Texas.

The accident happened shortly after noon Sunday on US 79 near the Bethany community in Panola County.

According to DPS troopers, the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord, 65-year-old Linda Gregory, of Saline, was traveling northbound when she changed lanes to the right and failed to negotiate the curve. The car then entered a ditch and struck a concrete culvert before rolling several times.

Gregory and her passenger, 69-year-old Kenneth Self, of Chestnut, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.