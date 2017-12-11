NWLTC students sport a ‘Coke and a smile’ after receiving scholarships

Four students at Northwest Louisiana Technical College are all smiles after receiving a $1500 scholarship and a case of Coca-Cola.

Matthew Hirsch and Steven Lingenfelter, on behalf of Minden Coca-Cola, presented scholarships to Connor Peek, Zachary Ruple, Tangie Wallace, and Rosemary Wilcox.



Hirsch said, “The scholarships are an important way in which Minden Coca-Cola Company partners with Northwest LTC to help build community leaders and a skilled workforce, which is vital to community growth and prosperity.”

Northwest LTC Minden Campus Dean Scott Price thanked Minden Coca-Cola for the generous scholarships.

Prices said, “We are truly fortunate to have such a great supporter from the corporate community. Northwest is very grateful to Minden Coca-Cola for their continued support of our skilled programs and students.”

For more information about Northwest LTC or the programs offered at one of its three campuses, contact Dir.Earl Meador at 318-371-3035 or email earlmeador@nwltc.edu.