RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service Shreveport office has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Red River County early Wednesday morning as a line of strong storms moved into the region.

It happened at 6:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of County Road 2110 in the Bagwell community northwest of Clarksville.

Storm survey teams with NWS Shreveport found damage consistent with a tornado with estimated peak winds of 95 mph along a path just over three miles long and 100 yards wide. The tornado touched just off of FM 2573 to the southeast of Bagwell, ripping metal panels off a barn and topping off a softwood tree.

Metal pieces of the barn and tree branches were thrown as far as 300 yards. The tornado went on to down trees along two properties just off of CR 2110, damaging another barn roof and shingles on a home before crossing the road and taking down a few more trees north of CR 2110 before lifting.

NWS Shreveport estimates that this tornado downed around 20 hardwood and softwood trees.

An EF1 tornado is on the “weak” end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale, but it can still pack winds of 86-110 and can cause moderate damage.