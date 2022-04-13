NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service tracking storm damage through Caddo and Bossier Parish following severe storms that moved through Tuesday confirmed two tornado touchdowns in the area.

Damage was found in multiple areas around Shreveport-Bossier and thousands lost power as trees were uprooted and downed power lines. Trees damaged several homes in a mobile home park. SWEPCO announced Wednesday power is expected to be restored by Thursday.

Two tornadoes were confirmed Wednesday by the National Weather Service. (Source: Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren)

An EF0 was confirmed to touch down in south Shreveport near LSUS at about 9:55 p.m. The storm primarily broke branches, but a few trees were uprooted. A food stand was damaged as it crossed Youree Dr. The soccer and baseball fields at LSUS also sustained some damage. It traveled 5.95 miles northeast with max wind speeds of 85 mph.





Extensive damage done to parts of Shreveport as EF-0 tornado touched down. (Source KTAL NBC 6)





Damaged fencing along Sunflower Rd. in south Bossier City from storms Tuesday night, April 12, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Storms brought trees down along Norris Ferry Road in South Shreveport late Tuesday night, taking down power lines in some areas. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

In Blanchard an EF0 touched down on a farm to the northeast, where it flipped an irrigation system and tore the roofs off of four metal farm buildings before moving into Bossier Parish. Near Willow Bend Rd., it strengthened to an EF1, where it uprooted trees and snapped off branches. A guest house was moved off its foundation and destroyed.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

A two-story family home lost its roof. A father was able to save two children after the Tornado Warning alert sounded on his cellphone. Another home on Old Plain Dealing Rd. also lost its roof and the roof of a metal outbuilding. The tornado reached max wind speeds of 110 mph and traveled 4.3 miles northeast of Blanchard.

An area of rotation thought to be an EF0 with front line winds observed in Haughton began in the wooded area on the north side of Barksdale Air Force Base. NWS could not confirm the track due to the inability to access the base.