NWS: Five tornadoes touch down on Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service says five tornadoes touched down across east Texas and northwest Louisiana on Easter Sunday.

The tornadoes hit in Bienville, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster Parishes, as well as Harrison County.

Tornado 1:

The first tornado hit Harrison County just after 9:00 a.m. The EF-1 tornado had winds of 107 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said that it was roughly 100 yards wide and lasted about 7 miles. No homes were damaged or injuries reported.

Tornado 2:

The second tornado, an EF-2, hit DeSoto Parish shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Willie X Rd. near Stonewall.

The tornado, which had winds of up to 120 mph, then crossed Route 5, Fuller Lane, Scott Rd., Pin Oak Flat Rd., Berry Lane and Hwy 175 before it lifted and crossed I-49.

Two homes were destroyed and the roofs were ripped off several homes. The tornado also uprooted multiple trees in the area.

Tornado 3:

The EF-0 tornado touched down at 9:40 a.m. in Benton, Louisiana before strengthening to an EF-1 tornado. Several buildings in Benton had roof damage, the feed store had flat roof covering

removed, and a home had a large porch dislodged with roof removed from the residence.

Tornado 4:

The EF-1 tornado touched down at 10:15 a.m. on the southwest shore of Lake Bistineau in Bossier Parish. This tornado was responsible for damaging several homes in Webster Parish.

Tornado 5:

The EF-1 tornado touched down around 10:40 a.m. west of Arcadia, La south of I-20. The tornado was responsible for destroying a small shed, as well causing roof damage to a home. A mobile home was also rolled off its foundation. The tornado was also responsible for snapping several trees along I-20, temporarily closing the roadway.

