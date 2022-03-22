SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service in Shreveport have identified two separate paths of damage from suspected tornadoes overnight in East Texas, with confirmed tornado damage in several counties.

According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Shreveport, at least two tornados tracked through east Texas late Monday night. One started Smith County northeast of Tyler and moved northeast through Upshur, Marion, Morris, and into Cass County before lifting just before the Texas-Arkansas state line. The other started in Cherokee County and moved northeast through Nacogdoches, Rusk, Panola, and Harrison Counties before lifting just short of the Texas-Louisiana state line.

The storms were part of a system that ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas earlier Monday.