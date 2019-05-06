NWS: Predicted rain poses possible river crest

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Officials in Caddo Parish gathered at the 911 Communications Building in Shreveport this morning to discuss the potential for more rain this week and how it could impact area waterways.

Sheriff Steve Prator, who serves as Caddo Parish’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director, invited representatives from city, state, and federal government agencies, service organizations, and health and public safety offices.

Those attending the meeting received a weather update from the Shreveport office of the National Weather Service.

With the potential for heavy rainfall here later this week and water flowing down from upstream locations, the Red River in Shreveport could see a potential crest of up to 31 feet of water; Wallace Lake, 154.5 feet; and Caddo Lake, 173 feet, according to the NWS.

Caddo officials will continue to monitor the situation and work with the National Weather Service to provide updates to those residents who may be affected. In the meantime, those who already need sandbags can pick them up at the City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department at 3825 Mansfield Road or the Caddo Parish Fleet Services Department at 1701 Monty Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Self pick-up is available after 4 p.m. at the parish location.

