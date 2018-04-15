NWS Shreveport confirms tornadoes in Shreveport/Bossier, east Texas

Survey teams from the National Weather Service Shreveport Office have confirmed at least 2 tornadoes in the storms that touched down late Friday and early Saturday resulting in 1 death.

Tornado #1, rated EF-0, touched down in east Texas near Waskom (Harrison County), and tracked 10 miles before lifting near Greenwood, Louisiana. It blew the roof off a small barn before crossing into Caddo Parish and caused tree and power line damage along its path. It had an estimated peak wind of 80 miles per hour and a maximum width of 100 yards.

Tornado #2, rated EF-1, impacted Caddo and Bossier Parishes. It touched down southwest of Shreveport and continued for 22.5 miles before lifting north of Princeton in Bossier Parish. The tornado damaged 3 hotel roofs near Monkhouse Drive/Interstate-20. It paralleled I-20 heading east damaging billboard signs before creating significant tree damage near Jewella Avenue/Jackson Street. The tornado continued into downtown Shreveport causing tree damage before crossing the Red River into Bossier City. A number of mobile homes were damaged by falling trees along Texas Street/Highway 80. The tornado weakened as it passed Louisiana Downs before strengthening as it moved into the Red Chute area where it knocked a tree onto a travel trailer at the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park killing 20 month old, Carli Ortiz.

The tornado had an estimated peak wind of 110 miles per hour, and a maximum width of 1100 yards.

The National Weather Service Little Rock Office is conducting a storm survey near Umpire, Arkansas. Damage from a Friday evening tornado has been rated as EF-1, but a report has not been issued as surveys south of Umpire still need to be completed.

This survey information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review.

