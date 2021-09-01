Ochsner Health patients transferred to Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evacuees from hospitals in southern parts of Louisiana have been transported to partner systems in the north.

Ochsner Health transferred eight patients to LSU Health Shreveport as of Tuesday morning. With more than 100 patients taken to hospitals across the region and into Mississippi.

Ochsner Health has facilities that are facing power limitations and are having to rely on backup generators. This also comes after thousand of surgeries have been postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

The CEO said his health care team has faces extra ordinary circumstances and he’s incredibly proud of their efforts to help people.

“We’ve made successful transfers of patients, with staff working extreme hours, all during a pandemic and one of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health.

Several of their urgent care centers and clinics are closed so evacuees can use a free telemedicine service called Ochsner Anywhere Care. People can talk to a doctor through their phone or any other device. Mental health counseling is also offered and encouraged.