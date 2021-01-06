Ochsner Health set to hold briefing to discuss COVID-19 status and activities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner Health is set to hold a briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the health system’s COVID-19 “status and activities,” according to a statement released late Tuesday afternoon.

While revealing few details, the statement says the information in the briefing “will primarily focus on Ochsner Health (systemwide) and will have some specificity to New Orleans and Baton Rouge; however, the majority will also apply to our COVID-19 status and activities (including vaccinations) in North Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health.”

The briefing, which will be conducted via Zoom, is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Participants will include:

Warner Thomas, President & CEO, Ochsner Health

Robert Hart, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health

Katherine Baumgarten, MD, System Medical Director, Infection Control & Prevention, Ochsner Health

The briefing comes as the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 around Louisiana is poised to surpass the all-time high reached at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana passed the previous all-time high of 299 in early December and have continued to rise to new heights daily since Christmas, reaching 375 as of Monday.