Ochsner Health to hold COVID-19 Q&A Facebook Live for special needs, caregivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner Health will hold a Facebook Live to address concerns the special needs community and caregivers may have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 Q&A Facebook Live will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

Ochsner Health Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention Dr. Katherine Baumgarten and Ochsner Health Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician Dr. Maurice Sholas, MD, PhD, will be live answering questions about COVID-19 vaccinations submitted through Facebook.

The event will livestream on the Ochsner Health Facebook Page at facebook.com/OchsnerHealth, and viewers are not required to have a Facebook account. Details may be found on the Facebook Event Site here.

An American Sign Language interpreter will also participate during the event for those with impaired hearing.