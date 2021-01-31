Ochsner Health to offer COVID testing to the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health has released its COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedules for both first and second doses for the week of Feb. 1-6.

The vaccination clinics, which are available to Louisiana residents ages 70 and older, do not require preregistration, but those who would prefer to preregister may do so by going to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.