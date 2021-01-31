Ochsner Health to offer COVID testing to the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner Health is offering free coronavirus testing for the community this week.
Testing will be held at the following locations:
Monday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. David Raines Park & Community Center
2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Street, Shreveport
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 4p.m.
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Street, Shreveport
Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Volunteers of America
1133 South Pointe Parkway, Shreveport
Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bill Cockrell Park & Community Center
4109 Pines Road, Shreveport
Bring an ID and insurance card, if possible. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
