Ochsner LSU announces new COVID-19 testing sites for residents without symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing this week to residents in DeSoto Parish.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at the David Means Memorial 4-H Center on 10117 Hwy 171 in Grand Cane.

According to Ochsner LSU, testing is open to Louisiana residents, from ages two and older.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Even if residents are not experiencing symptoms residents encouraged that they get tested to know their COVID-19 status.

This investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening says Ochsner LSU.

Expanded community COVID-19 testing will also be available to residents in Winn Parish.

The following testing schedules are subject to change due to weather:

Thursday, June 11 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

David Means Memorial 4-H Center



10117 Highway 171



Grand Cane, LA 71032

Friday, June 12 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Winnfield Civic Center



2000 S. Jones St.



Winnfield, LA 71483

Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

Participants will receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

To make things even sweeter, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available along with community testing:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video throughochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

