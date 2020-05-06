Ochsner LSU Health announces upcoming mobile COVID-19 testing sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will be hosting mobile COVID-19 testing sites at health centers in Caddo, Bossier, and Claiborne Parish.
The mobile COVID-19 testing is made possible with the support of the Caddo Parish Commission and a donation from Inferno Manufacturing Corporation, according to Ochsner LSU Health.
Here are the details for the upcoming locations of mobile COVID-19 testing:
- Wednesday, May 6 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.at David Raines Community Health Center – Haynesville (1953 East Main Street)
- Friday, May 8 | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.at David Raines Community Health Center – Bossier City (1514 Doctor’s Drive)
- Saturday, May 9 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m at David Raines Community Health Center – North Shreveport/MLK Area (1625 David Raines Road)
*Rescheduled date for mobile testing in the Mooretown area at Oak Park Elementary is Tuesday, May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
- FREE COVID-19 Testing
- Bring ID
- Testing will be done as an on-site drive-through process
- Register by calling (318) 227-3354
- This is a screening only and not a medical evaluation. People with chronic health conditions or moderate to severe symptoms should be evaluated by a provider as soon as possible.
