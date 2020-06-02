Ochsner LSU Health expands community COVID-19 testing sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health will be offering community COVID-19 testing at two new locations in Shreveport.

Testing, which is open to Louisiana residents age two and older, will be provided 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Thursday, June 4 at Morning Star Baptist Church and Stonewall Baptist Church.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status.

If you want to be tested bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized:

Tuesday, June 2

Morning Star Baptist Church – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Stonewall Baptist Church – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 807 Eatman St., Bossier City

Wednesday, June 3

Morning Star Baptist Church – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Stonewall Baptist Church – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 807 Eatman St., Bossier City

Thursday, June 4

Morning Star Baptist Church – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Stonewall Baptist Church – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 807 Eatman St., Bossier City

You will receive your test results within 24-72 hours through the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. You will receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health also has the following resources available: