Ochsner LSU Health has capacity to test more people for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health says they now have the capacity to test more people for COVID-19.

Ochsner LSU Health is encouraging those who may be experiencing symptoms, such as those below, or have concerns to make an appointment for drive-thru testing:

(Photo: Ochsner LSU Health)

New and worsening cough

Shortness of breath

Subjective fever

Anosmia (sudden loss of smell and/or taste)

Ochsner LSU Health COVID-19 Testing Sites with Appointments:

Drive-Thru

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, Louisiana

Drive-Thru

2627 Linwood Avenue

Shreveport, Louisiana

For Appointments:

Call 318-626-0050 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call our Nurse on Call 24/7 at 844-888-2772 (select option 2)

Anywhere Care Urgent Care Visits available 24/7 ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere

