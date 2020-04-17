Ochsner LSU Health honors National Guard members for their help in hospital transformation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Friday, Ochsner LSU Health and Shreveport city leaders honored members of the National Guard who have been aiding the hospital in it’s transformation to better combat COVID-19.

Members from the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have been in Shreveport for the last few weeks helping move equipment from LSU Health’s main campus on Kings Highway, to the St. Mary Medical Center.

“This campus is in great shape. Some paint and some patchwork, some remodeling, but it’s really in fabulous shape,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. “So, we really all came together, and a monumental effort, and have done a fabulous job over the last month here.”

Multiple wings serving the needs of women and children are being moved to free up more ICU units to better treat COVID-19 patients.

“This was the best place to really move the non-COVID patients,” LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali said, “because the COVID patients are generally a higher acuity requiring ICU care in an adult ICU setting.”

Daigle says members of the 256th brigade have been instrumental in jump-starting this project.

“Unbelievable the organization, the approach, and the enthusiasm,” Daigle said. “They hit the ground running once they were deployed to this project, and will see it to the end.”

Construction for the project at St. Mary Medical Center is underway, and the initial phase is expected to be operational in less than two months.