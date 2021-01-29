Track COVID-19
Ochsner LSU Health offering second dose of COVID vaccinations

Local

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport began offering a second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to citizens for the first time Friday.

The second dose was given at the Saint Mary Medical Center. Healthcare providers say the vaccine is still for those age 70 and up only.

As of Friday, Ochsner LSU Health has administered 13,000 vaccines in north Louisiana. Depending on the supply, 100 to 600 vaccinations are given out at a minimum of six days a week.

Due to the limited vaccine supply, Ochsner LSU Health says it is not scheduling additional first-dose appointments, while second-dose appointments will remain as scheduled.

