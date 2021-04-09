Ochsner LSU Health providing drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in DeSoto Parish

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week in DeSoto Parish.

Ochsner LSU Health will be providing a ll be a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 at the Old Walmart parking lot in Mansfield.

Vaccinations will be given to anyone 16 and older, with or without medical conditions.

To get the vaccine you should register here and please select your location as the “Former Walmart – Mansfield.”

Please expect a waiting time of 15-30 minutes after the vaccine has been administered to ensure you do not experience any side effects.