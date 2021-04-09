The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Ochsner LSU Health providing drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week in DeSoto Parish.

Ochsner LSU Health will be providing a ll be a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 at the Old Walmart parking lot in Mansfield.

Vaccinations will be given to anyone 16 and older, with or without medical conditions.

To get the vaccine you should register here and please select your location as the “Former Walmart – Mansfield.”

Please expect a waiting time of 15-30 minutes after the vaccine has been administered to ensure you do not experience any side effects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

