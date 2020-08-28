Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport cancels free COVID-19 testing site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has canceled today’s free coronavirus testing site following the damage and power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.

The COVID-19 testing will not be offered Friday, Aug. 28 at Lakeside Park and Community Center on 2200 Milam St.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will resume a normal schedule for community testing next week and will update with locations at ochsner.org/testing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.