Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport cancels free COVID-19 testing site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has canceled today’s free coronavirus testing site following the damage and power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.

The COVID-19 testing will not be offered Friday, Aug. 28 at Lakeside Park and Community Center on 2200 Milam St.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will resume a normal schedule for community testing next week and will update with locations at ochsner.org/testing.

