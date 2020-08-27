Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport closes all clinics due to severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health clinics have shut down all clinics for today due to severe weather from Hurricane Laura.

All locations, including Urgent Care locations, will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Shreveport hospitals and emergency services are operating normally.

Patients with non-emergent concerns, are encouraged to use Anywhere Care, which instantly connects patients to physicians via virtual visits. Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer.

For more information visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911.

