Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport closing clinic locations Thursday due to Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health is closing all of its locations Thursday, August 27 due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Laura.

According to the health system, urgent care locations in Shreveport and Bossier City will remain open at this time. Shreveport hospitals and emergency services are operating normally.

Ochsner LSU Health says for non-emergent concerns, patients are encouraged to use Anywhere Care, which instantly connects patients to physicians via virtual visits. Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet, or personal computer. Visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere for more information.

If anyone is experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911.

