Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer free COVID-19 testing in January

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will continue to offer free coronavirus testing during the month of January.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to get tested to know your COVID-19 status in order to prevent spreading the illness to others.

Coronavirus testing will be provided this week at the following locations:

Monday, Jan. 4

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mamie Hicks Recreation Center – 200 Mayfair Dr., Shreveport

Tuesday, Jan. 5

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Querbes Park Community Center – 3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport

Wednesday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Querbes Park Community Center – 3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport

Thursday, Jan. 7

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Southern Hills Park & Community Center – 1002 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Friday, Jan. 8

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Airport Park Recreation Center – 6500 Kennedy Dr., Shreveport

If you want to be tested please bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

You will receive your test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available: