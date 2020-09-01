Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport donates 23K masks non-profit areas in community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has donated thousands of surgical masks to multiple non-profit areas in Caddo Parish to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The largest recipient was Caddo Parish Schools receiving 21,000 masks, according to Ochsner LSU Health. Other recipients were HOPE Connections, Salvation Army, Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, and Providence House, who each received 500 masks.

“Wearing a mask helps protects others from getting sick, critically ill or even losing their life,” said Aphreikah DuHaney-West, Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

“It is a small thing that everyone can do but not everyone has a mask available. Having a healthy community is at our heart, and we want to make sure that every person has a mask available, can help protect themselves, their loved ones, and everyone they encounter from becoming ill.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.