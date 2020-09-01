The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport donates 23K masks non-profit areas in community

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has donated thousands of surgical masks to multiple non-profit areas in Caddo Parish to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The largest recipient was Caddo Parish Schools receiving 21,000 masks, according to Ochsner LSU Health. Other recipients were HOPE Connections, Salvation Army, Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, and Providence House, who each received 500 masks.

“Wearing a mask helps protects others from getting sick, critically ill or even losing their life,” said Aphreikah DuHaney-West, Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.  

“It is a small thing that everyone can do but not everyone has a mask available. Having a healthy community is at our heart, and we want to make sure that every person has a mask available, can help protect themselves, their loved ones, and everyone they encounter from becoming ill.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss