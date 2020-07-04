Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport expands COVID-19 testing for Lousiana residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced Saturday that they are expanding COVID-19 testing locations in the following week for all Louisiana residents.

According to Ochsner LSU Health, testing is from July 6 – July 10, and it is open to Louisiana residents, ages two and older. Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

“Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others,” Ochsner LSU Health said in their announcement Saturday.

“Testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Here is a list of testing sites and their schedules. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather:

Monday, July 6 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Louisiana Center Against Poverty, 116 Sparrow Street, Lake Providence, LA 71254

116 Sparrow Street, Lake Providence, LA 71254 Tuesday, July 7 & Wednesday, July 8 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – AB Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th St., Shreveport, LA 71106

547 E. 79th St., Shreveport, LA 71106 Thursday, July 9 & Friday, July 10 (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman St., Bossier City, LA 71111

Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

