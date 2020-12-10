The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport receives ultra-cold freezer in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has received an ultra-cold freezer in anticipation of next week’s arrival of the coronavirus vaccine.

The freezer, which arrived Thursday afternoon, will allow for storage of the Pfizer vaccine at the required – 80 degrees F.

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive on Monday, Dec. 14.

Following FDA approval and allotments determined by the state of Louisiana, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will first deploy the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline healthcare workers.

For additional information go to https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs.

