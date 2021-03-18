Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center opens North Louisiana’s first breast milk depot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Local mothers blessed with extra breast milk have an easy way to donate it to help premature babies across the state, now that Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center has opened North Louisiana’s first breast milk depot.

The donated milk is sent to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana based at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans for testing and pasteurization. The Milk Bank distributes the milk to neonatal intensive care units (NICU) around the state, including the Level 3 NICU at St. Mary Medical Center.

A significant number of mothers with premature babies are unable to breastfeed, and donated breast milk is the next best option for these babies. The NICU at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center requires as much as 300 ounces of breast milk a week for its tiny patients, according to a statement announcing the opening of the depot.

“The breast milk is easier to digest, and has all of the proteins and nutrients in it that our tiny babies require,” said Morgan Hayes, Nurse Supervisor of the NICU at St. Mary Medical Center.

Aside from the nutrition, antibodies contained in breast milk offer an increased resistance to infections, which is important for premature babies. Breast milk can also lower a baby’s chance of developing asthma or allergies.

“This really brings a different level of care to us,” said Chris Mangin, CEO for St. Mary Medical Center. “We’re going to deliver 2,500 babies this year, maybe 3,000 next year, and mothers are looking for something progressive like this. We want to provide it to them.”

Bossier mother and nurse Amanda Guajardo donated more than 2,500 ounces of breast milk with her first child two years ago and is donating again with her second child. Until now, she was donating through the Mothers’ Milk Bank of North Texas, which would ship her containers for her to pack and ship back.

“It’s going to be so much easier to donate milk. I don’t have to worry about getting the shipping container. I could only do about 100 ounces at a time before, where today, I’m bringing like 600 ounces.”

That’s how much Guajardo collected and froze between August and October of last year. Now, it is on its way to New Orleans for processing and distrubution to NICUs around the state.

“It feels really good. I’m glad I’m able to nurse my baby and be able to help other babies is just even better.”

“Being a depot makes it much more convenient for mothers who are blessed with an excess of milk that they wish to donate for sick, premature babies,” said Oschner LSU Shreveport – St. Mary Lactation Specialist Lindsey Sepulvado. “It makes it a lot easier for them to send it to the milk bank. Otherwise, they have to ship it, box it up, do everything, get to a post office or a UPS FedEx Center and mail it. Versus here, they just have to drop it offf with us and we’ll take care of everything for them.”

Sepulvado says it’s faster, more convenient, and it will probably increase the amount of mothers willing to donate.

To become a donor, a mother must apply and undergo a health screening and blood test.

Any mother who is interested in donating should call the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana at (504) 703-6455 or email them at mothersmilkbank@ochsner.org. The Milk Bank covers the costs of all health screenings.