Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to offer improved behavioral health services with new facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is teaming up with another healthcare provider to offer better behavioral health services in our community.

On Wednesday Ochsner LSU Health announced a new partnership with Oceans Healthcare to open a new facility in Shreveport.

Significantly expanding the services offered at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center on Kings Highway, the new location will increase capacity and provide a broader array of services.

Plans include expanded access to inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and substance use disorder services for adults and seniors.

CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Chuck Daigle said, “Creating a facility dedicated to behavioral health better serves the growing number of patients for these services and simultaneously allows for more capacity in our critical care and specialized services that are vital to a Level 1 Trauma Center and stroke center. Oceans Healthcare is a trusted provider and by leveraging their expertise we are better positioned to support the growing need in our community.”

Following a rigorous review process, Oceans Healthcare was chosen as Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s partner because of its performance on key national quality metrics, including lower-than-average readmission rates and overall positive patient sentiment.

Oceans’ strategic process closely aligns with that of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with a dedication to community involvement, support for residency programs and continued evaluation of future health needs in the region.

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G. E. Ghali said, “I am elated to have a new, state-of-the-art behavioral medicine training site for our medical and allied health students, and especially for our residents and fellows. The opportunity to enhance medical education while providing improved care for patients, especially during the COVID crisis, represents a huge win for our health sciences center and the community.”

Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport Dr. James Patterson said, “Right now in America, mental health challenges are at an all-time high due to a variety of reasons. As our own community struggles with a growing number of patients suffering from mental disorders including drug addiction, I am deeply grateful for this expansion and modernization of mental health services, which will enhance access and outcomes for these valued citizens.”

CEO of Oceans Healthcare Stuart Archer said, “The behavioral health industry is shifting to meet an ever-growing need and we remain steadfast in our commitment to expand services. Access to care remains a scarcity for so many and we’re proud to work with such highly-respected organizations in providing essential services to vulnerable members of our communities.”

The new facility, which will be located at 9320 Linwood Ave., is expected to open next year.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport go to www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.

