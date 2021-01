(KTAL/KMSS) – There is no question the biggest, most inescapable story in the ArkLaTex in 2020 was COVID-19 and the toll it has taken on our lives and livelihoods. The toll continues to rise, with more than 63,000 cases and 1,700 deaths reported since March.

Between pay cuts, layoffs, and furloughs as businesses struggle to stay afloat, the economic toll has been devastating for many.