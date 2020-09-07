Ochsner LSU Health to give away masks at free COVID-19 testing sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be giving away 1,000 cloth masks this week at its free community COVID-19 testing locations.

The mask giveaway will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Querbes Park and at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Stonewall Baptist Church. Mask distribution will continue until 11 a.m. each day or until supplies last.

The coronavirus testing and mask giveaway will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Querbes Park Community Center on 3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport

on 3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport Mask giveaway – 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Querbes Park Community Center on 3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport

Thursday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Stonewall Baptist Church Life Center on 807 Eatman St., Bossier City

Friday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Stonewall Baptist Church Life Center on 807 Eatman St., Bossier City

on 807 Eatman St., Bossier City Mask giveaway – 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at (844) 888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

Click here to see the mask and hear comments from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Chief Operating Officer, Aphreikah DuHaney-West.

