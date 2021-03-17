Ochsner LSU Health to hold mass vaccination clinic in Shreveport

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Ochsner LSU Health will be holding a mass vaccination clinic this weekend in Shreveport.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on 5340 Jewella Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (318) 626-0050, Option 0, or through MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu.

Will I get to choose my vaccine?

This event will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.

The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.

Will I need a second dose?

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. You will automatically be scheduled for your second dose appointment at the same location on April 10.

Who can get a vaccine?

A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner LSU Health.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana.

We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.

Eligible community members can make an appointment online:

Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule.

Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu.

Appointments may also be made by calling (318) 626-0050, Option ‘0’ during business hours.