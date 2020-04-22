Ochsner LSU Health to offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing to employees

A doctor shows a negative quick coronavirus test in a tent set up at the entrance of a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Venezuela is going about testing its citizens unlike any other country: Mass deployment of a rapid blood antibody test from China that checks for proteins that develop a week or more after someone is infected, while using on a much smaller scale the gold-standard nasal swab exam that detects the virus from the onset. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health will now offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing to more than 5,000 healthcare workers in North Louisiana.

Beginning this week the test will be available to more than 3,700 employees, and 1,400 physicians and residents.

In a message to employees, Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health and Dr. David Lewis, CMO of Ochsner LSU Health stated:

“Antibody testing determines whether an individual has been infected with COVID-19 (though it does not determine whether you are immune to future infection). Using results from this testing, research capabilities will help answer important questions as we work to treat the virus effectively while limiting its spread.”

The message also states, “Negative results do not rule out COVID-19 infection, particularly in those who have been in recent contact with the virus. Negative results mean that the body has not developed antibodies for the virus . . . It is critical that everyone, regardless of test status or result, continue to follow the latest social distancing, PPE protection and infection control measures.”

Ochsner LSU Health encourages anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to seek a COVID-19 viral test.

People can register for drive-thru testing by calling (318) 626-0050 or through a virtual visit at ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.

