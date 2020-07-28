Off-road vehicles not allowed on Bossier Parish streets, roads

Local

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington wants to remind everyone that driving off-road vehicles on parish streets and roads is illegal.

If you are caught driving a golf cart or other off-road vehicle you may be ticketed and fined $264.50 for each offense.

Parents can also be ticketed for children who are caught operating off-road vehicles without a legal driver’s license.

Sheriff Whittington said, “It’s all about keeping our residents safe. Off-road means off-road.”

