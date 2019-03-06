Officer, good Samaritan doles out good deeds

TEXARKANA, Texas - Those less fortunate have a friend or two in the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Texarkana Texas Police Officer Jonathan Price has a heart for society's most vulnerable. "Any calls in the south part of town is generally where I go," he said.

Downtown, Price sees many of the area's homeless, like Michael Clayton. Clayton recalled his recent encounter with Price and another officer. "They got me a hotel room and got me out of the cold for a night," Clayton said. "They saw I was gonna be staying outside, they pretty much offered it. I was shocked, I was not expecting that at all."

"He was new to town. He basically explained to us that he wanted to improve, he had a job interview two days after that," Price said. "It's nice to see success stories whenever they receive assistance and they get back on their feet,"

Price also is a familiar face with kids, especially around Christmas. "I like to reach out and and be able to show them that we're just friendly people, too," Price said. He works to earn their trust. Price even carries gifts in his trunk, just for children. "I have to reload mine pretty often because anytime I see a kid that's not too sure about me, I try to give them a stuffed animal and try to improve their opinion of us."

Officer Jonathan Price is honored as this week's 'Salute the Badge' recipient.



