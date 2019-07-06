Officer involved shooting in Mansfield

Mansfield, La (KTAL/KMSS) An investigation is underway after reports of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Kennedy Street in Mansfield just after 10am.

According to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson one person was injured and taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Sheriff Richardson says deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle near Kennedy Street when the vehicle sped off.

Deputies fired shots at the driver during the pursuit and the driver was struck by gunfire.

