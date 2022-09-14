SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday.

According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.

Two officers fired shots, and one person was transported to the LSU Ochsner Health for treatment of what are possibly life threatening injuries.

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene and will lead the investigation. Neither of the officers was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story