Officers search for suspect in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting sends one man to the hospital as officers search for the suspect.

Shreveport Police say it happened on East Gregg Street just before midnight. Officers found a man shot in the arm. Investigators say a tan Chevy Caprice was spotted leaving the scene shortly after the incident. The victim is recovering at University Health.

If you have any information, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Or click here to leave an anonymous tip online.